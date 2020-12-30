11AM VIDEO FORECAST — Monitoring severe weather risk on New Year’s Eve. Wednesday, expecting a mostly dry weather day with very warm temperatures. High temps in the low-middle 70s.

Heads Up! In true 2020 fashion, we continue to monitor a severe weather threat across the Gulf South on New Year’s Eve.

All of south Louisiana remains within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms Thursday-Thursday night.

Still some uncertainty about the timing & coverage of rainfall. One thing that could limit the severe risk would be the entrainment of dry air into the approaching storm system. If dry air becomes more entrained, it could limit the convective ability!

Currently, expecting the greatest severe risk across southeast Louisiana between 2PM-10PM.Stay tuned! Have an indoor backup plan for any New Year’s Eve festivities.