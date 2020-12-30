11AM VIDEO FORECAST — Monitoring severe weather risk on New Year’s Eve.

11AM VIDEO FORECAST — Monitoring severe weather risk on New Year’s Eve. Wednesday, expecting a mostly dry weather day with very warm temperatures. High temps in the low-middle 70s.

⚠️Heads Up!⚠️ In true 2020 fashion, we continue to monitor a severe weather threat across the Gulf South on New Year’s Eve.

All of south Louisiana remains within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms Thursday-Thursday night.

Still some uncertainty about the timing & coverage of rainfall. One thing that could limit the severe risk would be the entrainment of dry air into the approaching storm system. If dry air becomes more entrained, it could limit the convective ability!

Currently, expecting the greatest severe risk across southeast Louisiana between 2PM-10PM.Stay tuned! Have an indoor backup plan for any New Year’s Eve festivities.

Wednesday

76° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 76° 64°

Thursday

74° / 59°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 88% 74° 59°

Friday

68° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 68° 50°

Saturday

57° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 57° 44°

Sunday

57° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 57° 45°

Monday

63° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 63° 48°

Tuesday

66° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 66° 53°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
73°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
71°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
69°

68°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
11%
67°

67°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
67°

67°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
22%
67°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
66°

66°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

1 AM
Few Showers
34%
66°

66°

2 AM
Showers
36%
66°

66°

3 AM
Showers
41%
66°

66°

4 AM
Showers
46%
66°

66°

5 AM
Showers
46%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
66°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
66°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
68°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
73°

