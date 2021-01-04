11AM VIDEO FORECAST — Gorgeous Monday! Strong cold front mid week. Here’s the details:

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — An absolutely gorgeous Monday on tap! High temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 with lots of sunshine.

A weak, re-enforcing cool front will slide our way tonight. This front won’t bring any rainfall, but it will keep temperatures slightly lower in the low 60s on Tuesday.

Next storm system arrives Wednesday night into early Thursday with scattered showers/few thunderstorms. Severe risk appears low.

Colder air returns for the end of the week and into the weekend.