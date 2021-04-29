11:30PM Thursday: Scattered showers on the way Friday

Weather

Rain chances will go up during the day on Friday as a frontal boundary drifts down from the north. It won’t rain everywhere for the whole day but we will see scattered showers and storms develop around the area starting in the early afternoon.

As the forecast model shows we are going to see some locally heavy downpours with these cells. A few stronger wind gusts are also possible with the heavier cells.

Cloud cover and rain will keep the temperatures down a bit from the past few days. Look for low to mid 80s.

After that most of Saturday looks dry but then showers and storms come back on Sunday. Some storms could be on the stronger side by that point, especially north of I-12.

