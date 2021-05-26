11:30AM Wednesday: Warm end to the week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures are going to be on the warm side over the next few days with just some low end rain chances through Friday. We are watching the remnants of a morning cluster of storms in the northern part of the state move southeast. This could be enough to help spark off a few showers this afternoon, especially on the western side of the area.

Overall rain chances will continue to be on the low side. Another warm day with quite a bit of sun is on the way for your Wednesday afternoon. Like the past couple of days clouds will develop later in the morning and into the afternoon as temperatures heat up, and then begin to dissipate by this evening.

Otherwise upper 80s through the rest of the week. The weekend rain chances now look to be higher on Saturday afternoon with drier conditions back in on Sunday. We will continue to follow that over the next couple of days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 87° 72°

Thursday

87° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 87° 72°

Friday

88° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 88° 73°

Saturday

82° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 82° 70°

Sunday

83° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 83° 70°

Monday

85° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 85° 72°

Tuesday

84° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 84° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
85°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
86°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
85°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
85°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
17%
85°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
13%
85°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
85°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
83°

80°

8 PM
Clear
3%
80°

79°

9 PM
Clear
4%
79°

78°

10 PM
Clear
5%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
6%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
7%
76°

76°

1 AM
Clear
7%
76°

75°

2 AM
Clear
8%
75°

74°

3 AM
Clear
8%
74°

74°

4 AM
Clear
8%
74°

73°

5 AM
Clear
8%
73°

73°

6 AM
Clear
8%
73°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
73°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
75°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
77°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
83°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News