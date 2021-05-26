11:30AM Wednesday: Warm end to the week

Temperatures are going to be on the warm side over the next few days with just some low end rain chances through Friday. We are watching the remnants of a morning cluster of storms in the northern part of the state move southeast. This could be enough to help spark off a few showers this afternoon, especially on the western side of the area.

Overall rain chances will continue to be on the low side. Another warm day with quite a bit of sun is on the way for your Wednesday afternoon. Like the past couple of days clouds will develop later in the morning and into the afternoon as temperatures heat up, and then begin to dissipate by this evening.

Otherwise upper 80s through the rest of the week. The weekend rain chances now look to be higher on Saturday afternoon with drier conditions back in on Sunday. We will continue to follow that over the next couple of days.