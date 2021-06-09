11:30AM Wednesday: Summer showers and storms today

We are already seeing widely scattered showers and storms around the area this morning and this trend will likely continue through the afternoon. Cells should be fairly compact so relief from the heat will be isolated.

Expect lightning and locally heavy downpours with the stronger cells. They will not be moving much so some minor street flooding will be possible with the heavier activity.

Look for activity to develop more inland over the next few hours before dissipating later this evening once the sun goes down. We will stay warm and muggy overnight. After that rain chances are very low Thursday through Saturday, then return some by Sunday.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s for highs over the next few days.