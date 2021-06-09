11:30AM Wednesday: Summer showers and storms today

We are already seeing widely scattered showers and storms around the area this morning and this trend will likely continue through the afternoon. Cells should be fairly compact so relief from the heat will be isolated.

Expect lightning and locally heavy downpours with the stronger cells. They will not be moving much so some minor street flooding will be possible with the heavier activity.

Look for activity to develop more inland over the next few hours before dissipating later this evening once the sun goes down. We will stay warm and muggy overnight. After that rain chances are very low Thursday through Saturday, then return some by Sunday.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s for highs over the next few days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

89° / 76°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 23% 89° 76°

Thursday

90° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 77°

Friday

89° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 76°

Saturday

90° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 77°

Sunday

89° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 38% 89° 77°

Monday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 87° 77°

Tuesday

89° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 89° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
87°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
86°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
86°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
82°

82°

10 PM
Clear
6%
82°

80°

11 PM
Clear
7%
80°

80°

12 AM
Clear
7%
80°

80°

1 AM
Clear
8%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
8%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
78°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
77°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
11%
77°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
79°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
84°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
17%
86°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
87°

