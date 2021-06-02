11:30AM Wednesday: More rain chances this afternoon

We are currently seeing a break in the rain for most of the area except in the southwestern parishes. Otherwise most of the showers from earlier have either diminished or moved out.

Look for scattered showers and some thunderstorms to redevelop this afternoon as temperatures rebound into the mid 80s.

Overall the threat of strong to severe storms is low. However spotty areas of street flooding will be possible, or at least standing water, as heavy downpours continue.

Rain chances will stay high on Thursday and again on Friday before we get a little break from the widespread rain on Saturday. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the mid 80s each day.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 83° 74°

Thursday

84° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 84° 75°

Friday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 82° 74°

Saturday

84° / 76°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 84° 76°

Sunday

81° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 81° 76°

Monday

82° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 82° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 84° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
19%
82°

81°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
81°

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
22%
82°

83°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
83°

83°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

7 PM
Cloudy
13%
81°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
17%
79°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
78°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
77°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

77°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
82°

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
83°

