11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Warm, muggy Tuesday. Spotty downpours. Strong cold front arrives late Wednesday!

11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Warm, muggy Tuesday. Spotty downpours. Strong cold front arrives Wednesday!Here’s the breakdown:

Tuesday, as a warm front lifts through the region, I’m expecting spotty/scattered t-storms. Rain chance/coverage at near 30-40%. Many spots will stay dry.

Best opportunity for rain arrives late Wednesday as a potent late season cold front rolls in! There is a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for an isolated strong to severe storm.

Main risk of gusty winds. Rainfall amounts of .25-.75″ expected.

🥶LATE WEEK CHILL!🥶 — Cold weather fans, get excited! Strong cold front arrives late Wednesday bringing back dry, chilly temperatures Thursday-Sunday!

Highs only in the 60s Thursday-Friday with low temps in the 30s north of the Lake, 40s in Metro NOLA! Even better news? The forecast looks to stay quiet for Easter Weekend!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Wednesday

81° / 49°
PM Thunderstorms
Thursday

62° / 45°
Sunny
Friday

62° / 51°
Sunny
Saturday

68° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Sunday

73° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Monday

75° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
21%
77°

77°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
77°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
78°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
76°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
74°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
74°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
74°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
74°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
73°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
73°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
73°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
73°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
72°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
72°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
73°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
74°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
76°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
79°

