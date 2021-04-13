11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Tracking severe thunderstorms. Flash Flood Watch issued through Thursday. Here’s the details:

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:


11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Tracking severe thunderstorms. Flash Flood Watch issued through Thursday. Here’s the details:

After a quiet & lovely Monday, we’re monitoring another threat for flash flooding & severe weather Tuesday and into Wednesday, with rain continuing into Thursday.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is EFSDC.jpg

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until noon Thursday for all of southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi ahead of the anticipated heavy rainfall.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Captureefdfs.jpg

Stalled frontal boundary will provide sufficient lift for thunderstorm development starting Tuesday mid day.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturedwdax.jpg

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded much of south Louisiana to a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Captureefew.jpg

Primary risk of large hail, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall. Isolated tornado potential, but low-end risk.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is wwdfsd.jpg

Localized heavy rainfall of 2-4″ appears likely, with localized hot spots of 3-6+” possible between Tuesday-Wednesday. Some hot spots of higher amounts will be possible if/where thunderstorms train.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturefsc.jpg

Rain chances still look to remain in the forecast into Friday-Saturday, although the rain coverage looks more scattered rather than numerous. Late Saturday-Sunday looks like the best days of the week!

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

74° / 68°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 99% 74° 68°

Wednesday

75° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 75° 68°

Thursday

74° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 74° 62°

Friday

71° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 71° 67°

Saturday

75° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 75° 60°

Sunday

70° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 70° 60°

Monday

71° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 71° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
94%
68°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
70°

68°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
62%
68°

70°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
70°

70°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
70°

70°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
70°

69°

8 PM
Cloudy
23%
69°

69°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
69°

70°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
70°

71°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
71°

70°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
70°

70°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
69°

70°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
70°

69°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
69°

69°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
69°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
69°

70°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
70°

70°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

70°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
70°

71°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
71°

74°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
74°

75°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
75°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News