11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Summer feel! Spotty rain chances return late week. Here’s the details:

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Summer feel! Spotty rain chances return late week. Here’s the details:

A large ridge of upper-level high pressure will allow temperatures to spike into the 80s. High temperatures in the middle 80s this afternoon & Thursday afternoon across the area.

Rain chances remain slim with only spotty rain on Wednesday-Thursday.

A cut-off area of low pressure will move from the Four Corners towards the area late week, which will allow rain chances to slowly creep upward.

Rain chances will remain spotty-scattered on Friday/Saturday, with higher rain chances on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

86° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 86° 73°

Thursday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 88° 72°

Friday

80° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 80° 70°

Saturday

80° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 80° 71°

Sunday

80° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 80° 73°

Monday

85° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 85° 75°

Tuesday

87° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 87° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
84°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
84°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
83°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
83°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
81°

80°

7 PM
Sunny
2%
80°

78°

8 PM
Clear
4%
78°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
76°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
12%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
74°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
77°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
80°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News