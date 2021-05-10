11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Strong thunderstorms moving through. Stormy pattern next few days. Here’s the details:

Flash Flood Watch extended until 4PM. Stormy pattern Monday-Wednesday.

Heads up! Strong to severe line of storms moving into the River Parishes. Gusty winds, localized heavy rain likely wi/ round of storms as they move in.

Flash Flood Watch issued until 4PM. Be aware of street flooding, stray strong/severe storm.

Additional 1-3″ of rainfall likely over the next few hours, with localized 2-4″ amounts possible over the next few days.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is sdcvsc.jpg

For the remainder of this week, additional rounds of storms possible Tuesday-Wednesday. Forecast guidance differs on the exact timing, but expect intermittent rounds of storms possible. Isolated severe risk & localized heavy rainfall concern.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 79° 74°

Tuesday

84° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 84° 73°

Wednesday

76° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 76° 69°

Thursday

75° / 66°
Showers
Showers 48% 75° 66°

Friday

78° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 78° 67°

Saturday

81° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 81° 68°

Sunday

82° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 82° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
74°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
77°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
77°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
78°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
78°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
76°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
75°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
75°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

77°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
77°

79°

9 AM
Cloudy
22%
79°

81°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
82°

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
83°

