11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Strong thunderstorms moving through. Stormy pattern next few days. Here’s the details:

Flash Flood Watch extended until 4PM. Stormy pattern Monday-Wednesday.

Heads up! Strong to severe line of storms moving into the River Parishes. Gusty winds, localized heavy rain likely wi/ round of storms as they move in.

Flash Flood Watch issued until 4PM. Be aware of street flooding, stray strong/severe storm.

Additional 1-3″ of rainfall likely over the next few hours, with localized 2-4″ amounts possible over the next few days.

For the remainder of this week, additional rounds of storms possible Tuesday-Wednesday. Forecast guidance differs on the exact timing, but expect intermittent rounds of storms possible. Isolated severe risk & localized heavy rainfall concern.