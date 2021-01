New Orleans’ forecast for overnight looks mostly dry and muggy. Today we were dealing with above normal temperatures, and warmth remains the theme until late week!

Single word that sums up upcoming weather patterns: LAYERS!

Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to lower 60s outside their windows, however, Southshore residents can expect upper 60s! Highs reach 70s by your afternoon after lunch.

Again, fog will be becoming widespread once more all night tonight until Monday, so a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect from 6 PM – 6 AM across the Louisiana, Mississippi Gulf Coast.