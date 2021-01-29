11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Spectacular Friday forecast! Next chance for rain arrives early Sunday.

11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Absolute perfection on this Friday! Ample sunshine & high temperatures in the lower 60s with low humidity.

Clouds start to build back in by Saturday & rain chances are back by early Sunday. Here’s your weekend forecast:

Friday

59° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 59° 50°

Saturday

72° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 72° 64°

Sunday

69° / 44°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 69° 44°

Monday

55° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 55° 41°

Tuesday

56° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 56° 45°

Wednesday

64° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 64° 55°

Thursday

73° / 53°
PM Showers
PM Showers 35% 73° 53°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
53°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
59°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
59°

57°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
57°

54°

6 PM
Clear
1%
54°

53°

7 PM
Clear
3%
53°

51°

8 PM
Clear
5%
51°

51°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
51°

51°

10 PM
Clear
5%
51°

51°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
51°

51°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
51°

51°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
51°

51°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
51°

51°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
51°

53°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
53°

54°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
54°

54°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
54°

55°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
55°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
57°

60°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
60°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
4%
63°

66°

11 AM
Cloudy
6%
66°

