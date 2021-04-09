11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Severe threat increases overnight-Saturday morning. Here’s the breakdown:

11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Spotty rain today. Severe threat ramps up late tonight-Saturday morning. Please have a way to receive weather alerts. Here’s the breakdown:

A complex 24 hours ahead as a strong spring storm system rolls across the Gulf South.

Today, expect a spotty strong storm or two. Rain coverage at 40%, so rain will not be widespread. A few localized heavy downpours possible. Main risk of any storms that develop will be hail.

This system looks to bring a widespread potential for severe weather across a large section of the Gulf Coast.

A Moderate Risk(Level 4 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms has been placed for a large section of south/central Mississippi. Damaging winds of 60-70mph, large hail, and several tornadoes possible.

An Enhanced Risk(Level 3 out of 5) has been placed for much of the Northshore & a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for much of the southshore & Metro New Orleans.

The primary timeframe for severe storms looks to be between 2:30AM-9:30AM on Saturday morning from northwest to southeast across the area.

Damaging winds, large hail, & tornado risk. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″ likely.

The good news? Rain chances become much more spotty into Saturday afternoon! An much of Sunday is looking dry across the area!

Weather pattern looks to stay active into next week…

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 83° 64°

Saturday

78° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 78° 63°

Sunday

81° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 12% 81° 65°

Monday

78° / 68°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 48% 78° 68°

Tuesday

76° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 76° 69°

Wednesday

78° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 78° 68°

Thursday

76° / 66°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 76° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
82°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
84°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
82°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
83°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

76°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
76°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
75°

76°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
76°

75°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
75°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
75°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
73°

73°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
73°

72°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
72°

72°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
72°

66°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
66°

68°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
68°

69°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
69°

71°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
71°

