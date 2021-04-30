11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered thunderstorms into the evening. Severe threat Sunday. Here’s the details:

11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered thunderstorms into the evening. Severe threat Sunday. Here’s the details:

Friday morning will start off mostly dry area wide! Few spotty showers developing on the Northshore.

With daytime heating & a weak frontal boundary nearby, spotty-scattered thunderstorms possible into the afternoon/early evening. A few scattered downpours possible into the overnight.

Saturday will be mostly dry with high temps in the lower 80s!

Our next storm threat arrives Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area under a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Main risk of damaging winds. Isolated tornado & large hail report possible.

Somewhat of an active pattern looks to continue next week with rain chances remaining elevated Tuesday-Wednesday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

82° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 82° 70°

Saturday

81° / 73°
Cloudy
Cloudy 5% 81° 73°

Sunday

81° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 81° 74°

Monday

86° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 86° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 87° 73°

Wednesday

79° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 79° 69°

Thursday

82° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 82° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
81°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
82°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
82°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
81°

78°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
78°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
11%
77°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
19%
75°

74°

9 PM
Cloudy
18%
74°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
17%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
14%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
75°

74°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
9%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
6%
73°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
6%
72°

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
71°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
71°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
73°

74°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
74°

76°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
76°

78°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
78°

79°

12 PM
Cloudy
2%
79°

