11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered thunderstorms developing! Be aware of street flooding today! First disturbance near Bermuda.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered thunderstorms developing! Be aware of street flooding today! Here’s the details:

Another day of soggy & stormy conditions on the way.

It won’t be a complete washout, but expect intermittent hit/miss storms by late morning into the early afternoon.

Moderate Risk for localized flash flooding across the southshore today.

The risk decreases to a Marginal by Thursday, but locally heavy rain will still be possible.

Finally, by the weekend, rain chances will decrease as a ridge of high pressure builds in! Highs in the mid-upper 80s. It will be warm, but it won’t be overly muggy!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

77° / 73°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 82% 77° 73°

Thursday

76° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 76° 74°

Friday

80° / 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 80° 73°

Saturday

81° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 81° 69°

Sunday

85° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 85° 70°

Monday

87° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 87° 71°

Tuesday

87° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 87° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
17%
76°

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
77°

76°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
76°

76°

3 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
71%
76°

77°

4 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
80%
77°

77°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
77°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
77°

77°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
77°

76°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
76°

76°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
76°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
76°

76°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
76°

76°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
76°

76°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
76°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
76°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
76°

74°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
74°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
74°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
74°

74°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
74°

74°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
74°

74°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
74°

73°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
73°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News