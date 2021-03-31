11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Risk for a few strong storms Wednesday. Much cooler tonight!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Temperature drop on the way! Risk for a few strong storms. Here’s the breakdown:

A strong spring-time cold front is en route to Southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi!

Risk for a few strong-severe thunderstorms, primarily north of I-10/I-12. Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for strong storms into the eastern Northshore into south Mississippi.

Main risks of gusty winds, small hail, & isolated tornado. Arrival time Wednesday afternoon between 2PM-4PM from north to south.

Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb into the lower 80s! Behind the front, temperatures will quickly fall 20-25 degrees into the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Winds behind the front will be gusty 25-40mph! Gusty winds 35-40+mph in the wake of this afternoon’s cold front. Wind advisory & Gale Warning issued until Thursday morning. Very choppy seas. Unexperienced mariners stay in safe harbor.

Winds will make the temps feel even colder!

Low temperatures in the lower 40s North, upper 40s-low 50s South.

MUCH cooler pattern on the way in the wake of the cold front Wednesday night-Saturday with high temperatures in the 60s! Low temps in the 30s in many spots north of the lake on Thursday night-Friday morning.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 83° 50°

Thursday

62° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 45°

Friday

61° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 50°

Saturday

70° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 70° 57°

Sunday

71° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 71° 58°

Monday

75° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 75° 61°

Tuesday

77° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 77° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
82°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
79°

77°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
77°

75°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
75°

66°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
66°

65°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
65°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
17%
63°

60°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

59°

10 PM
Cloudy
9%
59°

58°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
58°

57°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
57°

56°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
56°

55°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

54°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

52°

6 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News