11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Gloomy, gray, & rainy Friday morning.

The good news? It doesn’t look to be an all weekend affair in the rain department. Although the clouds look to stick around for much of the weekend, most of the rain should come to a close by early Friday afternoon.

A few coastal showers do look possible Saturday, mainly south of the lake. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the lower 60s for highs on Saturday.