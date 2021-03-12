11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Pollen count remains high! Rain chances next week? Here’s the details:

11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Spring-like pattern continues. Better rain chance next week.

High temperatures near 80 this afternoon. Breezy with winds 10-15mph, gusting 15-20mph.

The good news? The warm, spring-like pattern continues into the weekend with low rain chances. Isolated 10% chance for a spotty shower Friday-Saturday. 20% coverage of spotty showers on Sunday.

Rain chances look to increase into the middle of next week as a cold front approaches by Wednesday. Here’s your weekend forecast:

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 79° 62°

Saturday

77° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 77° 64°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 79° 67°

Monday

79° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 79° 67°

Wednesday

77° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 77° 61°

Thursday

72° / 52°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 72° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
77°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

70°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
70°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
69°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
68°

67°

10 PM
Clear
8%
67°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
66°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
66°

65°

1 AM
Clear
12%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
9%
64°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
64°

63°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
63°

63°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
63°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
63°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
63°

65°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
65°

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
71°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

