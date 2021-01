11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — The good news? The sunshine is back today with temperatures climbing into the 50s today. Highs in the low to middle 60s by Thursday.

Another cold front on the way late Thursday night-Friday morning. This may bring an isolated shower early Friday morning. Overall, a beautiful forecast Friday-Saturday with chilly temperatures.

Chilly temperatures stick around for the weekend! Fortunately, chilly temps will be accompanied with lots of sunshine.