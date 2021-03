11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Lovely Tuesday. A mix of sun & clouds with high temperatures near average. High temps in the low-mid 70s.

Warmer & more muggy into late week. Many spots will near 80 by Thursday. Humidity won’t be unbearable, but it will be more noticeable into the weekend. Slim 10% chance for an isolated shower through Saturday.

Don’t forget! We spring forward one hour Saturday night-Sunday morning with Daylight Saving Time.

Here’s the details: