11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Isolated severe risk tonight. Wintry mischief Sunday night-Monday morning?

11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Isolated severe risk tonight. Wintry mischief Sunday night-Monday morning?

Line of showers & few thunderstorms expected late tonight-early morning Thursday. Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for an isolated strong/severe storm.

Main risk of gusty winds & lightning. Colder weather spills in Thursday through much of next week!

Alright, let’s talk about the chatter about Sunday night-Monday morning’s wintry weather potential.

THE S-WORD?! Still FAR from a guarantee, but the big three(EURO, GFS, & CMC) forecast models continue to hint at wintry mischief across the Deep South late Sunday-early Monday. For who exactly? That’s the big question.

With regards to any wintry precipitation, remember, it is always rare & very difficult to get the ingredients for for us on the Gulf Coast.

But, the system Sunday night-Monday morning continues to look interesting. A cold front will merge with a developing low-pressure system off the coastline. The keys to the forecast? Will air be cold enough? Will there be enough moisture once the air is cold enough?

For far reaching areas of the Northshore into south Mississippi, a brief switchover to rain/sleet/flurry mix does appear possible. Little/no impacts expected. Too soon for specifics.

For southshore folks, it appears very slim for us to see much of anything as the forecast stands now. We may see a few sleet pellets mix in by Monday morning. No impacts expected.

We’re still 4-5 days away from this *hint* of mischief on any model guidance. And I would put the odds at slim(but not zero!) any wintry mischief for south Louisiana.

NOTE — Forecast models will give & take over the next few days, and the forecast is FAR from set in stone. This graphic is simply preliminary thoughts. Simply something to check back in on!