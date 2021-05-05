11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Heaviest rain exiting! Fabulous weather to end the week. Here’s the scoop:

Scatterd locally heavy storms likely this morning into the early afternoon across coastal southeast Louisiana.

An isolated strong to severe storm possible with gusty winds and lightning as the primary risks along with the heavy rain threat.

The good news? Rain will begin to clear from north to south as we head into the late afternoon with most parts of the area dry for Cinco De Mayo plans this evening!

Isolated shower possible across Metro Nola into the late afternoon, but the flash flood threat will be minimal.