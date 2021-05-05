11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Heaviest rain exiting! Fabulous weather to end the week. Here’s the scoop:

Scatterd locally heavy storms likely this morning into the early afternoon across coastal southeast Louisiana.

An isolated strong to severe storm possible with gusty winds and lightning as the primary risks along with the heavy rain threat.

The good news? Rain will begin to clear from north to south as we head into the late afternoon with most parts of the area dry for Cinco De Mayo plans this evening!

Isolated shower possible across Metro Nola into the late afternoon, but the flash flood threat will be minimal.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 79° 67°

Thursday

82° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 82° 65°

Friday

81° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 81° 65°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 82° 71°

Sunday

85° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 85° 74°

Monday

84° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 84° 74°

Tuesday

84° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 84° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
72°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
22%
72°

72°

3 PM
Cloudy
21%
72°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
77°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
76°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
75°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
74°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
72°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
72°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
70°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
68°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
69°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
70°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
73°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
74°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
75°

