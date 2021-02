11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Happy Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil is calling for 6 more weeks of winter.

But, what does our Cajun Groundhog “Parish” from the Audubon Zoo have to say?

Audubon Zoo’s local weather nutria “Parish” disagrees with Punxsutawney Phil! Parish did not see his shadow and calls for an early spring!