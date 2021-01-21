11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Gloomy & grey. Rain chances going up! Here’s the details:

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning! A warm, breezy Thursday on the way with increasing clouds. High temps in the low-middle 70s!

Late this afternoon, rain chances will start to increase, mainly north of I-10/I-12. Great sleeping weather tonight with intermittent showers through Friday.

There is a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 4) for localized heavy rainfall in the far Northshore.

Localized 1-2″ of rain north of the lake into south Mississippi. Cooler weather returns Saturday with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Few showers possible south of the lake.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

72° / 63°
Showers
Showers 37% 72° 63°

Friday

67° / 55°
Rain
Rain 86% 67° 55°

Saturday

60° / 58°
Few Showers
Few Showers 33% 60° 58°

Sunday

74° / 65°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 15% 74° 65°

Monday

74° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 74° 60°

Tuesday

69° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 69° 61°

Wednesday

70° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 70° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
70°

71°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
71°

71°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
71°

72°

4 PM
Cloudy
2%
72°

70°

5 PM
Cloudy
8%
70°

69°

6 PM
Showers
43%
69°

68°

7 PM
Few Showers
31%
68°

67°

8 PM
Few Showers
32%
67°

67°

9 PM
Cloudy
17%
67°

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
14%
66°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
66°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
65°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
65°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
65°

65°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
65°

65°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
65°

64°

5 AM
Showers
36%
64°

64°

6 AM
Showers
52%
64°

65°

7 AM
Rain
64%
65°

64°

8 AM
Rain
69%
64°

64°

9 AM
Rain
76%
64°

65°

10 AM
Rain
80%
65°

65°

11 AM
Rain
86%
65°

66°

12 PM
Light Rain
77%
66°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News