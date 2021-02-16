11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Frigid Fat Tuesday! Risk for a few strong thunderstorms late Wednesday.

11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Frigid Fat Tuesday. Many spots starting the day with wind chills in the lower teens, official low temperatures in the low 20s.

High temperatures on Fat Tuesday will struggle to warm up into the mid-upper 30s. The all-time record coldest Mardi Gras day was a high of 38 degrees in 1899. Today, we may break that cold record.

Low temperatures again reaching hard freeze criteria on the northshore. Light freeze on the southshore.

Next storm system arrives late Wednesday with severe threat. We will briefly warm up ahead of that system on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Main risk of damaging winds & isolated tornado late Wednesday evening-overnight Wednesday.

Much colder air will spill back into southeast Louisiana Thursday-Friday. Another light freeze possible on the southshore.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

42° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 42° 36°

Wednesday

60° / 44°
PM Rain
PM Rain 78% 60° 44°

Thursday

48° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 51% 48° 33°

Friday

48° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 48° 36°

Saturday

57° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 57° 49°

Sunday

65° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 65° 57°

Monday

64° / 49°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 64° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
30°

33°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
33°

35°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

40°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

40°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
40°

39°

6 PM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

7 PM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

8 PM
Clear
2%
37°

37°

9 PM
Clear
2%
37°

37°

10 PM
Clear
3%
37°

37°

11 PM
Clear
3%
37°

37°

12 AM
Clear
3%
37°

38°

1 AM
Clear
4%
38°

39°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
39°

40°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

41°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
41°

42°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
42°

42°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
42°

42°

7 AM
Cloudy
19%
42°

42°

8 AM
Cloudy
18%
42°

44°

9 AM
Few Showers
33%
44°

47°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
47°

50°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
50°

53°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
53°

Interactive Radar

