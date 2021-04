11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Gorgeous Friday! Lovely weather into Easter Weekend. Here’s the details:

It’s a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 30s on the Northshore, 40s on the Southshore. High temperatures will return to the low-middle 60s on Friday afternoon with ample sunshine.

For the Easter Holiday Weekend, overnights will be cool/crisp and daytime highs will be pleasant. Highs in the low 70s for Saturday-Sunday with no rain!