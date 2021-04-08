11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Drying out! Another severe threat late week-early weekend. Here’s the breakdown:

11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Heaviest rain moving out! Another severe threat late week-early weekend. Here’s the breakdown:

Round 2: Arrives late week with scattered hit/miss storms Friday with a few locally heavy. More robust activity possible Friday night-Saturday morning-mid day.

The timeframe & coverage of rain still looks a little unclear, but forecast models indicating drier air arriving by Saturday afternoon!

Primary risks of gusty winds, large hail, isolated tornado, & localized heavy rainfall.

2-3+” of rainfall appears likely between Friday-Saturday. Stay tuned as the forecast becomes more fine tuned.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 16% 82° 70°

Friday

83° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 83° 71°

Saturday

79° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 92% 79° 65°

Sunday

79° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 79° 64°

Monday

78° / 67°
PM Showers
PM Showers 31% 78° 67°

Tuesday

76° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 76° 69°

Wednesday

74° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 74° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
80°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
6%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
9%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
12%
83°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
12%
82°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
11%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
8%
78°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
11%
74°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
71°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
71°

71°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
71°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
72°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
73°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
74°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
77°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
79°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
80°

