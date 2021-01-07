11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — COLD air moving in! Next weather maker arrives Sunday night.

Good morning! Happy Thursday! The showers & thunderstorms from overnight have ended. Clouds will linger today into much of Friday. Much colder weather pattern on the way!

The good news? As it stands now, our next chance for rain looks to arrive late Sunday night, well after the Saints-Bears playoff game.

Alright, let’s talk about the chatter about Sunday night-Monday morning’s wintry weather potential for parts of the Deep South.

The big three(EURO, GFS, & CMC) forecast models continue to hint at wintry mischief across the Deep South late Sunday-early Monday. For who exactly? That’s the big question.

With regards to any wintry precipitation, remember, it is always rare & very difficult to get the ingredients for for us on the Gulf Coast.

But, the system Sunday night-Monday morning continues to look interesting, especially for the I-20 corridor and north-central Louisiana. For south Louisiana, it’s looking less likely to see anything besides a chilly rain.

A cold front will merge with a developing low-pressure system off the coastline. The keys to the forecast? Will air be cold enough? Will there be enough moisture once the air is cold enough?

For far reaching areas of the Northshore into south Mississippi, late Sunday night the precipitation may begin as sleet before switching to rain. Then Monday morning a rain/sleet/flurry mix does appear possible. No impacts expected.

NOTE — We’re still 3-4 days away from this *hint* of mischief on any model guidance. Forecast models will give & take over the next few days, and the forecast is FAR from set in stone. This graphic is simply preliminary thoughts. Simply something to check back in on!