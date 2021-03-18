11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Chilly overnights the next few days! Lovely weekend. Here’s the details:

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Cool weather fans, get excited! Chilly overnights the next few days. Here’s the details:

The rough weather from Wednesday has ended across southeast Louisiana & Mississippi has ended.

Storm reports over the last 24 hours. 23 tornado reports across Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, & Arkansas. Over 50 damaging wind reports, including damage reported in Washington Parish near Franklinton. Thank you for being weather aware yesterday!

Today, the severe weather risk moves on into Georgia & the Carolinas, where a Moderate Risk(Level 4 out of 5) has been placed for coastal areas of the Carolinas.

Cold weather fans, get excited! Chilly temperatures return tonight! A lovely few days ahead with lots of sunshine & below average temperatures.

Next opportunity for active weather looks to arrive next week by Tuesday-Thursday.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 67° 50°

Friday

60° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 60° 49°

Saturday

63° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 63° 54°

Sunday

69° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 69° 56°

Monday

72° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 72° 63°

Tuesday

77° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 77° 65°

Wednesday

78° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 78° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
65°

63°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
63°

61°

8 PM
Clear
1%
61°

60°

9 PM
Clear
1%
60°

59°

10 PM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

11 PM
Clear
1%
58°

57°

12 AM
Clear
1%
57°

56°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
56°

55°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
55°

55°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
55°

54°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
54°

53°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
53°

52°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
52°

52°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
52°

51°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
51°

51°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
51°

53°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

54°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

55°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News