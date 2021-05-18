11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Brief break in the rain. Potential for flash flooding continues. Here’s the details:

11:30AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Flash Flood Watch until Noon Wednesday. Here’s the details:

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through noon on Wednesday. Be aware of additional 2-4″ of rainfall with localized higher amounts in locations where thunderstorms train.

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY — Continues for areas just southeast of Baton Rouge from Gonzales to Donaldsonville. 10-14″ of rainfall has fallen, leading to impassable roadways. High water rescues ongoing overnight.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed much of south Louisiana within a Moderate Risk for excessive rainfall. Please be aware of additional flash flooding.

Late week, rain chances will decrease with temperatures climbing into the weekend.