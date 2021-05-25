11:30AM Tuesday: Mostly dry the next few days

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will not get too hot this afternoon thanks to the cloud cover around the area. We are getting into a bit more of a summertime pattern with daytime heating causing clouds to develop around the area. We could even see a spotty shower or two from those clouds although rain chances will stay small. Look for mid 80s through the afternoon.

Overall not many changes through Friday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s by the end of the week. However it looks like rain chances may come back over the weekend.

Right now a front is going to try and make it into the area it looks like on Saturday night into Sunday. This will lead us to showers and storms especially during the second half of the week.

We will continue to work on details over the next few days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

86° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 86° 71°

Wednesday

85° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 71°

Thursday

85° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 85° 72°

Friday

86° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 86° 73°

Saturday

83° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 83° 72°

Sunday

83° / 72°
Few Showers
Few Showers 33% 83° 72°

Monday

85° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
5%
81°

79°

8 PM
Clear
3%
79°

78°

9 PM
Clear
5%
78°

77°

10 PM
Clear
6%
77°

76°

11 PM
Clear
6%
76°

76°

12 AM
Clear
7%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
7%
75°

74°

2 AM
Clear
8%
74°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
73°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
73°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
72°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
85°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News