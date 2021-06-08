11:30AM Tuesday: Hot and humid

It is another hot and humid day so far and that trend is going to continue through the week. At the moment it does not look like we will see a lot of rain through the day. Spotty showers with a few downpours will be possible as we go through the afternoon but that is about it.

The same will be the case on Wednesday with less rain chance after that. Otherwise it will certainly feel like summer as we go through the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be around 90 through the day. Look for highs to be around 90 through the weekend with most of the area staying dry the next few days. Overnight lows will also stay warm with the upper 70s. Humidity will create heat index values of 95-100 each afternoon.

Take it easy and remember to stay hydrated and use sunscreen if you are out and about.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

90° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 90° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 89° 76°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 89° 77°

Friday

89° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 89° 77°

Saturday

90° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 90° 78°

Sunday

89° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 78°

Monday

90° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 90° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
91°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
90°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
86°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
81°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
80°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
79°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
80°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
83°

85°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
85°

85°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
85°

Interactive Radar

