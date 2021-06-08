11:30AM Tuesday: Hot and humid

It is another hot and humid day so far and that trend is going to continue through the week. At the moment it does not look like we will see a lot of rain through the day. Spotty showers with a few downpours will be possible as we go through the afternoon but that is about it.

The same will be the case on Wednesday with less rain chance after that. Otherwise it will certainly feel like summer as we go through the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be around 90 through the day. Look for highs to be around 90 through the weekend with most of the area staying dry the next few days. Overnight lows will also stay warm with the upper 70s. Humidity will create heat index values of 95-100 each afternoon.

Take it easy and remember to stay hydrated and use sunscreen if you are out and about.