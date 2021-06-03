11:30AM Thursday: Rain chances continue into the weekend

Spotty showers are already popping up around the area Thursday and that trend will continue through the day. These will be capable of locally heavy downpours and high rainfall rates.

Temperatures will pretty much stay in the low to mid 80s through the afternoon with rain and clouds limiting how hot we get.

The biggest issue with these showers will be high rainfall rates. This could lead to isolated street flooding through the afternoon. Otherwise rain will be tapering off overnight.

Another day of scattered showers and storms is on the way for Friday before slightly lower rain chances move in on Saturday.