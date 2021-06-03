11:30AM Thursday: Rain chances continue into the weekend

Spotty showers are already popping up around the area Thursday and that trend will continue through the day. These will be capable of locally heavy downpours and high rainfall rates.

Temperatures will pretty much stay in the low to mid 80s through the afternoon with rain and clouds limiting how hot we get.

The biggest issue with these showers will be high rainfall rates. This could lead to isolated street flooding through the afternoon. Otherwise rain will be tapering off overnight.

Another day of scattered showers and storms is on the way for Friday before slightly lower rain chances move in on Saturday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

86° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 86° 74°

Friday

82° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 82° 75°

Saturday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 83° 74°

Sunday

80° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 61% 80° 76°

Monday

82° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 82° 77°

Tuesday

83° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 83° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 85° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
49%
85°

76°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
76°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
85°

84°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
83°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
81°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
80°

80°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
23%
79°

78°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
77°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

4 AM
Cloudy
16%
76°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

77°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
77°

78°

9 AM
Showers
36%
78°

80°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
80°

81°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
81°

