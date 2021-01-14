11:30AM Thursday: Mild today and then cooler again

This afternoon will be the warmest for the next few as a cold front moves in tonight with cooler temperatures through the weekend.

We are warming up quickly around the area Thursday morning with many places already into the low to mid 60s. This afternoon will be the warmest for the next few as a cold front moves in tonight with cooler temperatures through the weekend.

A quick warmup is on the way though today as a cold front starts to approach from the west. Southwest winds will increase which will help to warm those temperatures into the afternoon.

Look for mid to upper 60s today with mostly sunny conditions. Tonight will be a bit warmer but still cool with upper 30s north and low 40s south.

A cold front moves in tonight which brings cooler weather back for the weekend. This front will be mostly dry with just a few spotty showers possible as it moves through.

Highs will be back in the upper 50s Friday and only in the low 50s on Saturday.

