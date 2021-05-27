11:30AM Thursday: Hot again this afternoon

Temperatures will once again climb near to near 90 on Thursday afternoon. The airport actually did get to 90 on Wednesday so no reason to think that wouldn’t happen again today. Expect plenty of sun with just a spotty shower possible by the afternoon with daytime heating.

The best chance of showers looks to be along and south of I-10 today. Better rain chances however will move in over the next couple of days.

On Friday it looks like a cold front will start moving in to the northern areas by the afternoon. This will trigger showers and storms that will be moving through the area into Saturday. It looks like the front pushes south by Saturday evening.

At that point rain chances will come to an end and we should see a rare shot of lower humidity for the end of May. Right now it looks like very pleasant conditions on Sunday and Memorial Day.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 72°
PM Showers
PM Showers 35% 87° 72°

Friday

89° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 72°

Saturday

82° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 82° 68°

Sunday

83° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 83° 70°

Monday

85° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 85° 71°

Tuesday

87° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 87° 73°

Wednesday

85° / 75°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 85° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
86°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

5 PM
Few Showers
32%
85°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
81°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
79°

78°

10 PM
Clear
5%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
6%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
7%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
7%
75°

75°

2 AM
Clear
11%
75°

74°

3 AM
Clear
12%
74°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
73°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
73°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

