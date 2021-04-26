11:30AM Monday video forecast: Much warmer the next few days

Temperatures will be warming up over the next few days and it will start to feel more like early summer. That begins today as we get into the low 80s this afternoon. Expect a breeze out of the southeast to increase as well at 10-15.

Humidity will not be too bad today but you will start to notice it more over the next couple of days. By Thursday it is going to be fairly unpleasant.

You can see dewpoints make it back up to around 70 ahead of the next cold front. That front currently looks like it moves through on Friday with drier air coming back in for the weekend. That also looks like our next rain chance.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s by the middle of the week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 81° 67°

Tuesday

84° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 71°

Wednesday

84° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 84° 72°

Thursday

85° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 85° 69°

Friday

77° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 77° 64°

Saturday

74° / 64°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 74° 64°

Sunday

80° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 80° 67°

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
72°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
70°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
68°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
68°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
69°

69°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
69°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
70°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
72°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
76°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
78°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

