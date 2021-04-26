11:30AM Monday video forecast: Much warmer the next few days

Temperatures will be warming up over the next few days and it will start to feel more like early summer. That begins today as we get into the low 80s this afternoon. Expect a breeze out of the southeast to increase as well at 10-15.

Humidity will not be too bad today but you will start to notice it more over the next couple of days. By Thursday it is going to be fairly unpleasant.

You can see dewpoints make it back up to around 70 ahead of the next cold front. That front currently looks like it moves through on Friday with drier air coming back in for the weekend. That also looks like our next rain chance.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s by the middle of the week.