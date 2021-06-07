11:30AM Monday: Summer is back

Temperatures are already in the mid 80s with a lot of humidity around the area. That humidity is here to stay at least for the next few days. Dewpoints this morning were the mid to upper 70s which is very uncomfortable.

Showers and storms will be developing again today but in a more hit or miss fashion than over the weekend. Activity today will be more daytime heating based which will lead to more isolated coverage.

That being said we will still see quite a few of these storms out there. With so much moisture in the atmosphere any storms that develop will have the chance for locally heavy rain. Isolated areas of street flooding will be possible. The best chance of rain will be north of I-10.

Otherwise look for highs in the upper 80s. That trend continues over the next couple of days. By Thursday rain chances go down quite a bit which means temperatures will be around 90 through the afternoon.