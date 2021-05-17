11:30AM Monday: Another soggy start to a week

Areas of rain and storms continue to move through southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi Monday morning. These are mostly on the moderate side with pockets of heavy downpours.

Overall rain amounts will be less than the past couple of weeks on Monday but some pockets of heavier rain that leads to street flooding will be possible through Tuesday. Expect off and on showers through the day Monday.

Storms will continue to develop and move through overnight and during the day Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will also develop Wednesday and Thursday before we start to dry out by the end of the week.

Temperatures will stay cooler because of rain and clouds. Look for mid to upper 70s today and then highs around 80 Tuesday and Wednesday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

77° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 77° 72°

Tuesday

78° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 78° 73°

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 83° 74°

Thursday

80° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 80° 75°

Friday

81° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 74°

Saturday

84° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 84° 71°

Sunday

85° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 21% 85° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
72°

72°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
72°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
72°

72°

3 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
74%
72°

74°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
74°

75°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

76°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
76°

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
75°

74°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
74°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
75°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
76°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
76°

75°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
75°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
73°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
73°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
74°

77°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

77°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
77°

