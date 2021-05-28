11:30AM Friday: Nice holiday weekend ahead

A large batch of showers in the western part of the state continues to struggle moving into our area. This trend will likely continue through early afternoon with the best chance of rain around the western side of the area.

There is a chance the activity does redevelop some as the main frontal boundary moves in later this afternoon combined with daytime heating. A few locally heavy downpours would be possible but overall though rainfall amounts will likely not be that high.

Look for upper 80s ahead of the line of rain this afternoon. Rain will taper off tonight. Saturday we will still have the chance for showers and storms around the area. This activity should be fairly spotty. Most of it will stay offshore to the southwest.

After that a front moves south and lower humidity moves in for Sunday and Monday. Expect a couple of really nice days before rain chances move back in by the middle of next week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 88° 73°

Saturday

85° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 85° 67°

Sunday

84° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 84° 69°

Monday

87° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 87° 72°

Tuesday

87° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 87° 73°

Wednesday

86° / 75°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 86° 75°

Thursday

84° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 84° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
86°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
88°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
85°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
80°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
78°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
77°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
75°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
74°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
78°

79°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
79°

80°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
80°

