11:30AM Friday: Nice holiday weekend ahead

A large batch of showers in the western part of the state continues to struggle moving into our area. This trend will likely continue through early afternoon with the best chance of rain around the western side of the area.

There is a chance the activity does redevelop some as the main frontal boundary moves in later this afternoon combined with daytime heating. A few locally heavy downpours would be possible but overall though rainfall amounts will likely not be that high.

Look for upper 80s ahead of the line of rain this afternoon. Rain will taper off tonight. Saturday we will still have the chance for showers and storms around the area. This activity should be fairly spotty. Most of it will stay offshore to the southwest.

After that a front moves south and lower humidity moves in for Sunday and Monday. Expect a couple of really nice days before rain chances move back in by the middle of next week.