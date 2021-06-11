11:30AM Friday: Hot weekend with spotty rain chances

Heat will be the big story today as we wrap up the week. Afternoon temperatures will range from 89-92 across the area. Heat index values will be up around 100 to 105 at times. Take it easy out there if you are outside for any length of time and remember to stay hydrated.

We are looking at another hot day on Saturday with highs of 90-92. It does look like we have a chance for some storms Saturday night with a storm cluster coming in from the north. That will have the chance to produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Scattered storms will also develop by Sunday afternoon with the daytime heating. So it will still be hot over the weekend but there will be some rain chances.

In the tropics we will be watching the Gulf over the next week.

Right now the Hurricane Center is highlighting a low end chance of development in the southern Gulf through 5 days but models are indicating the chance for more development by the end of next week.