11:30AM Friday: Flash Flood Watch in effect this weekend

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for most of the area from Saturday morning through Sunday evening. This is because of the threat for heavy rain over the next couple of days where several inches of rain will be possible.

We are looking at showers and storms developing again later this afternoon across the area. Like the past couple of days there will be a threat for locally heavy downpours. Some street flooding will be possible.

Rain chances look even higher over the weekend. Initially it looked like we may see a break on Saturday but not anymore. A trough of low pressure will sit over eastern Texas keeping us on the wetter and more active side.

This will send waves of rain and storms through the area which will continue through early next week.

Be mindful of potential areas of street flooding if you are out and about through the weekend.