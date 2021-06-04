11:30AM Friday: Flash Flood Watch in effect this weekend

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for most of the area from Saturday morning through Sunday evening. This is because of the threat for heavy rain over the next couple of days where several inches of rain will be possible.

We are looking at showers and storms developing again later this afternoon across the area. Like the past couple of days there will be a threat for locally heavy downpours. Some street flooding will be possible.

Rain chances look even higher over the weekend. Initially it looked like we may see a break on Saturday but not anymore. A trough of low pressure will sit over eastern Texas keeping us on the wetter and more active side.

This will send waves of rain and storms through the area which will continue through early next week.

Be mindful of potential areas of street flooding if you are out and about through the weekend.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 75°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 74% 81° 75°

Saturday

78° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 95% 78° 74°

Sunday

82° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 82° 76°

Monday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 84° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 84° 77°

Wednesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 84° 77°

Thursday

85° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
80°

76°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
76°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

80°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
82°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
81°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
80°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

3 AM
Cloudy
18%
77°

77°

4 AM
Showers
36%
77°

77°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
77°

77°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
77°

77°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
77°

76°

8 AM
Rain
87%
76°

75°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
75°

76°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
76°

74°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
74°

74°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
74°

