11:30AM FORECAST — Warming up through Thursday! Cold snap this weekend?

11:30AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Warmer, unsettled weather pattern on the way. Cold snap late week?

After a cool start Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Spotty rain chances possible late this evening into the overnight.

Tuesday-Wednesday will be much warmer ahead of our next storm system. Spotty rain chance possible on Wednesday.

Higher rain chances expected Thursday-early Friday as our next cold front moves in. The question? How strong will the cold front be & when exactly will the coldest air arrive?

Frigid cold building into western Canada & the northern United States. The big question? Will this cold airmass advance southward late week & into early next week.

Check out the guidance below. The GFS(American Model) showcases a hard freeze & potential for sleet/freezing rain & even the “s word” ❄️ possible for parts of Louisiana this weekend. Meanwhile, the Euro shows NO moisture & moderate freeze for northshore.The takeaway?

Forecast guidance continues to suggest well below average temperatures for Louisiana this weekend into early next week, but the duration & intensity of the cold snap remains in question. Certainly looks like gumbo warning criteria…😋and some guidance suggests a damaging freeze possible.

As far as wintry mischief, until the temperature forecast becomes more concrete, take any model guidance showing wintry precip with a BIG grain of salt. It’s certainly worth watching the pattern late weekend into next week as things become more clear. Stay tuned!

Monday

67° / 60°
Cloudy
Cloudy 13% 67° 60°

Tuesday

70° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 16% 70° 62°

Wednesday

75° / 64°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 37% 75° 64°

Thursday

72° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 72° 54°

Friday

58° / 45°
Rain
Rain 68% 58° 45°

Saturday

53° / 32°
Showers
Showers 38% 53° 32°

Sunday

44° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 44° 34°

66°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
66°

66°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
66°

66°

3 PM
Cloudy
4%
66°

64°

4 PM
Cloudy
7%
64°

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

6 PM
Cloudy
13%
63°

63°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
63°

62°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
62°

63°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
63°

62°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
62°

62°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
62°

62°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
62°

62°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
62°

62°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
62°

62°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

5 AM
Cloudy
22%
62°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
17%
62°

62°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

62°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

67°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
67°

