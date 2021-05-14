11:30AM FORECAST –Soak up the sunshine! How long will we stay dry?Here’s the details:

Skies will be clear across southeast Louisiana on this Friday! Very pleasant conditions with low humidity & a light northeast breeze!

Lows in the mid 50s to the north and low to mid 60s south by Saturday morning.

Highs will warm to around 80 over the next couple of days with beautiful weather and low humidity.

After that Sunday will start to see humidity return and we might even see a spotty showers later in the day. Rain chances look to increase by Monday and into next week.

We will have to monitor the potential for localized heavier rainfall.