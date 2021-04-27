11:30AM FORECAST — Pool weather? Feeling like early summer! Spotty shower possible. Here’s the details:

After a lovely, cooler than average few days across southeast Louisiana, we’re warming up!

High temperatures Tuesday-Thursday will climb into the low to middle 80s.

Rain chances will remain spotty with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower Tuesday-Thursday.

The forecast becomes more tricky Thursday night into the weekend. Forecast guidance remains split on the timing of our next potential weather maker. The GFS brings a system through on Friday, while the Euro waits until Saturday/Sunday to increase rain chances.

Stay tuned as we get closer to the weekend.