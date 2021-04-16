11:30AM FORECAST — Flash Flood Watch extended until Noon Saturday. Intermittent rounds of heavy rain Friday-Saturday. Here’s the details:

Sounding like a broken record, but the tune keeps playing. Another round of storms likely today across south Louisiana.

Mainly widely scattered during the day. Not a complete washout!

With soils extremely saturated, any additional heavy rain in a short period of time will lead to street flooding and additional river flooding.

The Weather Prediction Center has outlined much of southeast Louisiana within a Moderate Risk(Level 3 out of 4) for excessive rainfall & flash flood potential. An additional 1-3″ of rain likely with localized higher amounts possible,

Intermittent periods of scattered heavy downpours into Friday night.

Saturday, spotty light showers through the day.

Into Saturday evening, localized heavy downpours possible into late Saturday evening.

The fantastic news? By Sunday mid-morning, DRY air starts to move in and sunshine looks to return!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

69° / 65°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 92% 69° 65°

Saturday

70° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 70° 62°

Sunday

72° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 72° 60°

Monday

73° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 73° 62°

Tuesday

77° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 77° 59°

Wednesday

72° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 72° 57°

Thursday

70° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 70° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

1 PM
Cloudy
13%
66°

68°

2 PM
Few Showers
31%
68°

66°

3 PM
Showers
47%
66°

68°

4 PM
Showers
63%
68°

68°

5 PM
Thundershowers
91%
68°

67°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
67°

66°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
66°

66°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
66°

67°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
67°

67°

10 PM
Showers
49%
67°

68°

11 PM
Showers
52%
68°

68°

12 AM
Showers
59%
68°

68°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

68°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
68°

68°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
68°

69°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
69°

68°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
68°

68°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
68°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
69°

69°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

70°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
70°

70°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
70°

69°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
69°

69°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
69°

