11:30AM FORECAST — Chilly, gloomy Friday. Even colder next week? Here’s the forecast:

11:30 AM FORECAST — Chilly gloomy Friday. Here’s your weekend weathercast from Meteorologist Scot Pilie!

Expect off/on showers throughout the day Friday. Rainfall amounts between .25-1″ expected. No flash flooding or severe weather. Rain coverage will gradually decrease Saturday with light showers through mid day.

🥶BITTER COLD?🥶 — Looking ahead, the cards are lining up for the potential of the coldest air of the season by late next week-next weekend. Unfortunately, this could spell the potential for a late winter hard freeze, which could harm vegetation already starting to bud/bloom.

Still too early to put full trust in the forecast guidance.As far as wintry precipitation, you won’t hear me give much hope for that until we’re 3-5 days out.

However, if the pattern verifies, this is certainly the setup you would want to garner a chance for wintry mischief for someone in the Deep South. For who exactly? We’re just too far out to speculate. Stay tuned! ❄️

Friday

53° / 51°
Showers
Showers 48% 53° 51°

Saturday

60° / 47°
Showers
Showers 63% 60° 47°

Sunday

58° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 58° 48°

Monday

67° / 61°
PM Showers
PM Showers 43% 67° 61°

Tuesday

72° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 72° 58°

Wednesday

67° / 51°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 37% 67° 51°

Thursday

56° / 40°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 56° 40°

52°

1 PM
Cloudy
18%
52°

52°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
52°

51°

3 PM
Showers
45%
51°

52°

4 PM
Showers
48%
52°

52°

5 PM
Showers
45%
52°

52°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
52°

52°

9 PM
Cloudy
13%
52°

52°

10 PM
Cloudy
12%
52°

52°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
52°

53°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
53°

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
53°

53°

2 AM
Showers
43%
53°

53°

3 AM
Showers
57%
53°

54°

4 AM
Showers
50%
54°

54°

5 AM
Light Rain
60%
54°

54°

6 AM
Showers
54%
54°

55°

7 AM
Light Rain
60%
55°

54°

8 AM
Light Rain
63%
54°

55°

9 AM
Showers
57%
55°

56°

10 AM
Showers
52%
56°

57°

11 AM
Showers
48%
57°

57°

12 PM
Showers
48%
57°

