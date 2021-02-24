11:15AM VIDEO FORECAST — Clouds building in. Spring-like days ahead!

11:15AM VIDEO FORECAST — Feeling like spring! What a beautiful start to our Wednesday. Clouds are beginning to move in, and humidity is starting to increase. Temps will continue to climb into the upper 70s-near 80 this weekend for many spots.

The good news? Rain chances will remain only spotty with a 20% chance for rain, mainly north of the lake, Thursday-Saturday. Our next best opportunity for showers & thunderstorms looks to arrive next Monday-Tuesday.

Here’s the details from Meteorologist Scot Pilie: