11:15AM VIDEO FORECAST — Clouds building in. Spring-like days ahead!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

11:15AM VIDEO FORECAST — Feeling like spring! What a beautiful start to our Wednesday. Clouds are beginning to move in, and humidity is starting to increase. Temps will continue to climb into the upper 70s-near 80 this weekend for many spots.

The good news? Rain chances will remain only spotty with a 20% chance for rain, mainly north of the lake, Thursday-Saturday. Our next best opportunity for showers & thunderstorms looks to arrive next Monday-Tuesday.

Here’s the details from Meteorologist Scot Pilie:

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

74° / 60°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 3% 74° 60°

Thursday

73° / 60°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 13% 73° 60°

Friday

76° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 62°

Saturday

78° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 78° 65°

Sunday

77° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 77° 64°

Monday

67° / 56°
Showers
Showers 55% 67° 56°

Tuesday

63° / 56°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 63° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
72°

73°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
73°

73°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
73°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

71°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
67°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
66°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
65°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
65°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
64°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
64°

63°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
63°

62°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
62°

62°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
62°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
62°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
62°

61°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
61°

62°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

64°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

67°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News