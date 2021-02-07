11:00PM Weather: Spring-like forecast for next few days!

Finally, another gorgeous day today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana as conditions are warmer than we were these past couple of afternoons!

Warmth remains the theme ahead until late week! Single word that sums up upcoming weather patterns: LAYERS!

Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to upper 30s outside their windows, however, Southshore residents can expect lower 40s! Highs reach upper 60s to lower 70s by your afternoon after lunch.

Great conditions tomorrow to House Float Hunt!

Another front arrives late week, meaning rain chances go up at that point.



Right now, no wintery precipitation next weekend looks probable.



It’s the most wonderful segement of the year: PAWDI GRAS is back! Send us your Kings’ and Queens’ festive photos, and we’ll put them on air! Email pics@wgno.com!



Keep up, updates remain avaialable online on WGNO.com and during Good Morning New Orleans!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season