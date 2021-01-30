11:00PM Weather: Cold front moving in!

New Orleans’ forecast for Saturday night includes rain in front of yet another low pressure system. Today we were dealing with above normal, Spring-like temperatures and southeast winds, but Winter comes back to town by early this week.

On radar, expect our storm threat at or shortly after midnight. Right now, no severe elements are area-wide concerns.



Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to lower 60s outside their windows, however, Southshore residents can expect mid 60s!

Conditions improve once that system progresses east, then the much colder air filters through. Cold front number two of your week arrives later, so at that point, shower chances return. Until then, the upcoming pattern will consist of mostly dry weather and sunshine.



Tuesday morning, anticipate a chilly start with near freezing low temperatures north and south of Lake Pontchartrain. Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just above 50!

