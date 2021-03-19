11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Mostly cloudy Friday. Cooler weekend! Heavy rain risk next week?

11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — First day of spring Saturday! Temperatures this weekend will trend below average. Highs Friday in the upper 50s-lower 60s, highs Saturday in the low-middle 60s.

Lows the next few nights in the low-mid 40s north, upper 40s-near 50 in Metro New Orleans.

Heavy rain potential next week Tuesday-Thursday. Expecting 2-4″ of rainfall possible. Still several days to watch the potential. Wouldn’t be surprised to see a potential for severe weather as well. Stay tuned!

Friday

60° / 50°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 1% 60° 50°

Saturday

66° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 66° 55°

Sunday

70° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 70° 59°

Monday

72° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 72° 64°

Tuesday

77° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 77° 64°

Wednesday

73° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 73° 66°

Thursday

73° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 73° 58°

54°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

60°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

59°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

57°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
57°

56°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
56°

55°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
55°

54°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
54°

54°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
54°

54°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
54°

53°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
53°

53°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
53°

52°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
52°

51°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
51°

51°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
51°

52°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
52°

53°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
53°

55°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
55°

57°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
57°

